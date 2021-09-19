Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $80.72 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $80,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.74. 5,765,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

