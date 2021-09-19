Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $962,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.