Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 47,541 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,541 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $4,952,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CRH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 650,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

