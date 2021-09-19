Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 689 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $291.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

