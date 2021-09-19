Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 1,126 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

