Brighton Jones LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 207,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.15. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Fury Gold Mines Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

