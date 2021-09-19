Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brinker International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 855,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

