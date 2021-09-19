BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Shares of CD opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -175.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

