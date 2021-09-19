BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 793,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,523,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.