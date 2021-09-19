BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $959,000 Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $5,293,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $4,886,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $4,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGR stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

