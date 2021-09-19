Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 1,726,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

