Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.38. 601,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,033. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

