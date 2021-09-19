Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 2,659,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,352. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 209,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.