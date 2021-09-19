Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 2,659,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,352. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 209,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

