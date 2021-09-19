Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $72.96. 673,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,779. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

