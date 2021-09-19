Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $72.96. 673,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,779. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.