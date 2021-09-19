Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 210,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

