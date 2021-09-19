Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 210,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.