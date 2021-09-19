Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $44.57 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CFB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 637,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,672. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

