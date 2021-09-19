Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.