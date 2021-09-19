Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $118.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 866,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,762. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.