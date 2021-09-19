Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 72.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

