Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $148.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $502.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $763.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,850,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,602,201. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

