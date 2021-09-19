Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $20.09

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

