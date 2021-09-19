Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price at $5.72

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 9,980,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,615. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

