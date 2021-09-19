Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price at $5.72

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 9,980,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,615. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.55.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
