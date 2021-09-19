Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $181.06

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.55. 5,419,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 143.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

