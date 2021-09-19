Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $75.14

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CMPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,191. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
