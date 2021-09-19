Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $75.14

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,191. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.