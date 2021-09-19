Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $5.64

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

ENLC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 17,340,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 121.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $132,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

