Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $175.96

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,043. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

