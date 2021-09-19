Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) PT at $45.57

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,418. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,603,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

