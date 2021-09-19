Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $106.00

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 46.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $800,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. 798,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,511. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

