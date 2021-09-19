Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $28.75

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,894. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.