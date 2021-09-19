Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT at $148.57

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

