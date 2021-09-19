Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Tenaris stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

