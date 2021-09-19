Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $126.00

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.