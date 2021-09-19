Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

