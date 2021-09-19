Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.29

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.29 and traded as low as C$48.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$49.64, with a volume of 273,311 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.