Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 30,685 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31.

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $102.75 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

