BTIG Research Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $59.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

