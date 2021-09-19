BTIG Research Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $59.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.
NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
