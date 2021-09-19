BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

USFD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 2,554,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

