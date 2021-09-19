Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $296.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.