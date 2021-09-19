Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,301.17.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,980.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,870.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cable One will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cable One by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

