CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

