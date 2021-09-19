Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $357,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $378,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.87. 4,028,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.