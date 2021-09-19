Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

