Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 73.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

