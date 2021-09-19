Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 14,528,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,713. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

