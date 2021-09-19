Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 215,019 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,316,830 shares in the company, valued at C$11,117,167,846.89.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$150.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.27.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

