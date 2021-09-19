Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.96 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.958 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

