CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $29,973,000.

CMAX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 3,900,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

