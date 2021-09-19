CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,692 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,194,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.