CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $876,584.16 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.