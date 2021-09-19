CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $142.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

